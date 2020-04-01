Coronavirus in Minnesota: Thousands lined up to receive food donations from local church – Up News Info

Thousands of people sat in their cars waiting for free food distributed by a local church on Friday.

Serenity Village Community Church in Crystal, Minnesota worked with restaurants, food dealers, and closed shelving to distribute more than 250 tons of food to anyone who needed it.

The line began to form early in the morning and extended to a radius of nearly ten blocks.

"When all the restaurants started closing and food distributors started figuring out what to do with the food, I started getting phone calls about how we can get this food somewhere other than a dump," director of missions and outreach at Serenity Community Church, said Kiley Benson.

The cars passed through stations where the volunteers distributed fruits, vegetables, milk, bread and meat.

