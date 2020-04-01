Coronavirus in Minnesota: St. Paul working on the bridge fund to keep small businesses afloat – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Aid is on the way for small businesses, both federally and locally. On Wednesday, St. Paul officials will decide whether to approve a multi-million dollar fund for families and businesses in need.

The Midway neighborhood has seen many changes in recent years, with small businesses taking advantage of some of the new energy that Allianz Field brought. Similarly, business owners have seen a lot in the past few weeks when they took away their clients.

Ask Wes Burdine. He owns the Black Hart of St. Paul bar across the street from Allianz Field. Minnesota United FC's first home game was supposed to be one of their biggest days of the year. It was canceled three days before the start.

Burdine, like many other business owners, relies on help to make ends meet. They must pay rent, utilities, to any employee they don't have to let go, plus everything in their personal lives.

The St. Paul Bridge Fund would award grants of $ 1,000 to certain families who qualify and apply. For small businesses like Black Hart, it's a $ 7,500 grant.

"It's not a lot of money, but when you put it next to the other resources that are provided elsewhere, it will allow us to survive a little longer, which is really what the bridge is all about," Burdine said. . "Hopefully we can all survive these really tough months."

The proposal will be presented sometime on Wednesday. That adds to the relief you've probably heard from the federal government. Burdine told Up News Info that he will help them pay the rent, which at this time owes them only interest. That's something they figured out with their bank.

If you are concerned about paying your mortgage right now, contact your bank. Many, if not most, work with people affected by COVID-19.