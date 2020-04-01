Coronavirus in Minnesota: Ramsey Co. Sheriff Develops "Aid Team,quot; COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office announced the formation of a new "Aid Team," aimed at helping the community and people at risk.

The team consists of 15 associate and civilian employees, who will respond to needs that are not generally associated with police calls. These needs could include picking up and delivering prescription drugs, prepaid food, or groceries. The team can also deliver donations. Finally, they can provide referrals for social services, financial assistance, medical assistance, and mental health needs.

"The coronavirus has affected us all," said Bob Fletcher, Ramsey County Sheriff. “Times like this can create a lot of uncertainty and leave people wondering who to turn to for help. Our support team will help fill that gap. "

The group, led by Sheriff Bill Finney and Inspector Chy Nou Lee, is active from 8 a.m. at 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The phone number, which can be accessed through calls and text messages, is 651-448-3874. The team's email address is [email protected]

However, this support team is not a substitute for calling 911. Always call 911 for emergencies or when immediate law enforcement services are needed.