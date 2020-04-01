Coronavirus in Minnesota: Minnesota company gives 100% of income online to help struggling families – Up News Info

A Minnesota company is donating 100 percent of its online ordering profits to help food-insecure families in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seven Sundays, which makes the breakfast product muesli, announced last month that it will hand over all of its profits online to The Sheridan Story, a nonprofit organization that fights child hunger.

Seven Sundays says on its website that since the new US coronavirus outbreak began. In the USA, its products have been in great demand, as they are stable and rich in nutrients.

"We believe they are in the best position to have a large and significant impact by serving the most vulnerable families during this unknown time," the company said in a statement. "Our goal is to impact 500 families over the next month."

Seven Sundays began donating to The Sheridan Story on March 10. Donations will continue until April 10.

Seven Sundays is among several companies in Minnesota and in the US. USA That they give back to the community in this moment of need.

Other examples of companies taking a step forward are Twin Cities distilleries that manufacture hand sanitizers and an Eagan windshield fluid company that turns to produce bleach for front-line workers.

So far in Minnesota, more than 600 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Twelve have died fighting the disease.