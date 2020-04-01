Coronavirus in Minnesota: Hospitals begin to cut staff, cut hours before patient surge – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Healthcare companies are making difficult decisions about staff as they prepare for a wave of COVID-19 patients.

Essentia Health in Duluth cut 500 nonmedical employees. Fairview Health Services says it is looking to reduce staffing. They report that revenue has declined due to non-critical and elective procedures being postponed. And there is an increase in spending for new equipment and supplies.

Hospitals across Minnesota are at the heart of the pandemic war as cases increase daily. Kristy Ricks is a concerned nurse at Fairview Southdale.

"It's kind of calm before the storm. We can all feel it in the hospital," said Ricks.

She has been in the field for over 30 years, and helps prepare people for surgery and cares for them when they leave. With elective surgeries on hold, she is worried about her job.

"They are looking at permits, which means that people could be cut by at least half. Fairview is willing to keep at least half of their salary and the rest would be for unemployment," said Ricks.

M Health Fairview says it is evaluating staffing needs at all positions, levels and specialties and facilities. It is the result of an expected decrease in income of one third. Fairview Health Services President and CEO James Hereford gave Up News Info this statement:

We are deeply grateful to all of our employees for the heroic work they are doing during this unprecedented crisis. The changes we are making now are necessary to ensure the long-term health of our system, so that it can serve the community during this crisis and beyond.

People in the first line who care for patients with COVID-19 are not expected to be affected. Others may be redirected. Ricks says this is not the time to cut qualified employee hours.

"We are nurses, we care, we want to be there, we want to do our job, we want to help people," said Ricks.

M Health Fairview is evaluating all of this right now. Hours are expected to be reduced starting April 6 and continue through May 3. Employer benefits will still be paid during that time.

Up News Info also learned that some staff at HealthPartners facilities are reducing hours, a temporary transfer to another department, or the use of free time or other licensing practices. But so far, there are no layoffs.

