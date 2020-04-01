Coronavirus in Minnesota: Help on the go for small businesses "This is absolutely about survival,quot; – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb3554801ec54f08e662264837ded471b11% %MINIFYHTMLb3554801ec54f08e662264837ded471b12%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Estimates show that small businesses employ half of all Minnesotans.

Many of those business owners are painting a bleak picture of the future.

Customers are sheltering at home, and most stores and offices are closed, but help is on the way.

Twin Cities marketing expert Sharon Smith-Akansaya assembled an energy panel through Zoom Wednesday to let small businesses know what resources exist.

"This is absolutely about survival," said Smith-Akansaya. "We have had to close all of our restaurants and bars. We have sole proprietors, individual freelancers, they are all trying to figure out how we are going to survive this."

You can apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Assistance Loan on the Small Business Administration website. The loan is up to $ 2.5 million, and the first payment can be deferred for 12 months, and can be repaid in 30 years at an interest of 3.75%.

You can also apply separately for an immediate $ 10,000 cash grant, which does not have to be repaid.

Another SBA option is the Paycheck Protection Program, which helps companies continue to meet their payrolls.

The second source of help is from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Among its programs is a $ 30 million emergency loan fund.

The panel also advises small businesses to apply now, even if they are not sure they will qualify. Brian McDonald, acting district director for the SBA, says to turn in your application as soon as possible.

"We have sufficient funds. It's just a first-come-first-come, first-served, so the sooner you receive your request, the sooner you will receive service, "McDonald said.

Minnesota State Senator Bobby Joe Champion also says a new COVID-19 special legislative committee will also look for loopholes in aid. They will also present new proposals to help rescue small businesses.

