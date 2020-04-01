Coronavirus in Minnesota: families, teachers who adapt to distance learning – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML18ebd4068619c7426583371cbbf3ef5111% %MINIFYHTML18ebd4068619c7426583371cbbf3ef5112%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Most Minnesota schools have only three days of distance learning.

There are challenges for all students, teachers, and parents, but students with special needs are trying to adapt in their own way and at their own pace.

"He joined our family two years ago through the adoption of Central America," said Heather Corley.

Greidin, Corley's 14-year-old daughter, is a high school student in District 196. Greidin works with a special education teacher at the school. Now it's up to Heather to take on that role, all while helping the other seven children in the family.

"I was used to a routine. Go to class on this topic, on that topic, ”Corley said. I guess it has been a little difficult to discover the levels and really take the information that the teachers are trying to send us home. "

Special education teachers are also trying to figure out what works best.

"Some parents I've spoken to have a hard time getting their kids to do the job," said Katherine Hibbs.

Hibbs is a teacher in the Robbinsdale School District. She works with 4th and 5th grade students who have autism, ADHD, and learning disabilities. He has made specific home lesson plans for 16 students. Virtual learning can help, but without individual time it is more difficult to know what is working and what is not.

"I am constantly changing and modifying things based on a student's needs. Finding their need is a little more difficult right now. There is more communication with families," said Hibbs.

Whether that need is math or reading or just support during a time of adjustment, school psychologists are in a unique place. Troy Dvorak, a psychologist in the Osseo School District, says families should not be discouraged.

“Communication at this point is a great thing. Once we get past those first few days, we can see who we can be successful with and communicate. So I think we will be able to shape how we can deliver, "said Dvorak.

School districts in some parts of the country initially did not offer distance education to any student for fear that they would violate federal disability laws by failing to adequately educate students with disabilities. But Commissioner of Education Betsy DeVos has said there is flexibility for those laws while distance learning is in place.