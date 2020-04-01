Coronavirus forces Wimbledon to cancel for the first time since 1945

%MINIFYHTMLb2323c52f5334fe688b00c83079aba9111% %MINIFYHTMLb2323c52f5334fe688b00c83079aba9112%

Wimbledon has been canceled by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

We regret that the AELTC today decided that The Championships 2020 be canceled due to public health issues related to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championship will be organized from June 28 to July 11, 2021. https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt – Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

"These considerations are particularly related to concerns about mass meetings and pressure on emergency and medical services, as well as movement and travel restrictions both in the UK and around the world," the statement read. from Wimbledon. "With the likelihood that the government's measures will continue for many months, it is our opinion that we must act responsibly to protect the large number of people necessary to prepare the Championships against risk, from the training of boys and girls to Thousands of officials, line judges, commissioners, players, suppliers, media and contractors who meet on the AELTC grounds, and also consider that the people, supplies and services legally required to organize the Championships will not be available at any time this summer. , therefore ruling out deferment. "

The decision was announced on Wednesday and means that the tournament will not be held for the first time since World War II. The grass court Grand Slam was due to start in London on June 29.

Most important on our minds has been the health and safety of everyone who makes Wimbledon happen: the public, the players, the guests, the members, the staff, the volunteers, the partners, the contractors and the local residents, as well as our responsibility to society's efforts to address this global challenge. – Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

"We believe, given the scale of this global crisis, that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel The Championships 2020 and instead focus on how we can use the breadth of our resources to help those in our local communities and beyond." – Ian Hewitt, President of AELTC – Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

With the spread of COVID-19 putting sports on hold around the world, the French Open, originally scheduled for May, has already moved to September. A statement from AELTC said that the 134th Championship will now take place from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep, the respective men's and women's individual winners last year, will consequently be defending champions for another 12 months.

Ian Hewitt, AELTC President, said: "This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have made it with the utmost consideration for the public health and well-being of all who join together to make Wimbledon happen. It weighed very much "We think that the organization of The Championships has only been previously interrupted by the World Wars, but, after an exhaustive and exhaustive consideration of all the scenarios, we believe that it is a measure of this global crisis that, ultimately, is the correct decision to cancel this year. Championships, and instead focus on how we can use the breadth of Wimbledon resources to help those in our local communities and beyond. Our thoughts go out to all those who have been and continue to be affected by these unprecedented times. "