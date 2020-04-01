Home Sports Coronavirus forces Wimbledon to cancel for the first time since 1945

Coronavirus forces Wimbledon to cancel for the first time since 1945

Wimbledon has been canceled by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"These considerations are particularly related to concerns about mass meetings and pressure on emergency and medical services, as well as movement and travel restrictions both in the UK and around the world," the statement read. from Wimbledon. "With the likelihood that the government's measures will continue for many months, it is our opinion that we must act responsibly to protect the large number of people necessary to prepare the Championships against risk, from the training of boys and girls to Thousands of officials, line judges, commissioners, players, suppliers, media and contractors who meet on the AELTC grounds, and also consider that the people, supplies and services legally required to organize the Championships will not be available at any time this summer. , therefore ruling out deferment. "

The decision was announced on Wednesday and means that the tournament will not be held for the first time since World War II. The grass court Grand Slam was due to start in London on June 29.

With the spread of COVID-19 putting sports on hold around the world, the French Open, originally scheduled for May, has already moved to September. A statement from AELTC said that the 134th Championship will now take place from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep, the respective men's and women's individual winners last year, will consequently be defending champions for another 12 months.

Ian Hewitt, AELTC President, said: "This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have made it with the utmost consideration for the public health and well-being of all who join together to make Wimbledon happen. It weighed very much "We think that the organization of The Championships has only been previously interrupted by the World Wars, but, after an exhaustive and exhaustive consideration of all the scenarios, we believe that it is a measure of this global crisis that, ultimately, is the correct decision to cancel this year. Championships, and instead focus on how we can use the breadth of Wimbledon resources to help those in our local communities and beyond. Our thoughts go out to all those who have been and continue to be affected by these unprecedented times. "

