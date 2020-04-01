Coronavirus crash makes Kevin De Bruyne want to extend his career | Football news

"I told my wife that I was going to play a little more … After this lockdown, I can't stay home. I told her it would take me two more years."





Manchester City midfielder desperately misses playing soccer

Kevin De Bruyne says being locked up due to the coronavirus pandemic has made him decide to prolong his career.

The Manchester City midfielder has not played since March 1 due to the shutdown of football, and has instead stayed home with his family.

The experience has made De Bruyne realize how valuable football is to him and the 28-year-old now intends to extend his career for two more seasons.

"I told my wife that I was going to play a little more," De Bruyne said in an Instagram Live video.

"After this confinement, I can't stay home. I told him it would take me two more years.

"It's time to go back to playing soccer. I miss it and it's difficult. But we are not important, soccer is not important. People love soccer, but you must stay safe."

"I've been home for two weeks," added De Bruyne.

"At the beginning, my family and my children were a little sick, so it was a little worrying, but now they are fine."

"It took eight or nine days, we don't know, but luckily they are better now, since you never know what's going to happen."