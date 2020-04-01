Coronavirus could travel up to 27 feet in the air – BGR

%MINIFYHTML4edfb6d779c5acc8fb2d8b8528081e6a11% %MINIFYHTML4edfb6d779c5acc8fb2d8b8528081e6a12%

The coronavirus can travel up to 27 feet through the air, warns a MIT researcher, basing his new research work on more up-to-date models of how droplets and particles move through the air.

Current social distancing measures may not be adequate, as staying six feet away from a sick person may not be enough to protect them from coughing or sneezing.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us to change our lives in many ways. Many people are working from home these days, and social distancing mandates mean that even when we go out in public we should do everything we can to stay at least six feet from each other. But where did that measurement come from and why is it considered accurate?

New research work from MIT associate professor Lydia Bourouiba suggests that the current mandate for social distancing is based on an outdated model of how respiratory diseases spread. The actual range of a pathogen like the new coronavirus is closer to 30 feet than six.

In the document, published in JAMA, Bourouiba explains how the six-foot recommendation is based on science carried out since the late 19th century. More recent research shows a clearer picture of the dynamics of the tiny liquid droplets expelled by humans during coughs and sneezes. The "cloud,quot; of gas that comes out of a person's face during a sneeze has a much greater range than many assume, and environmental conditions can give that material a further boost.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a 6-foot gap. However, these distances are based on range estimates that have not considered the possible presence of a high-moment cloud that transports the drops over long distances, "writes Bourouiba. "Given the dynamic model of a turbulent puff cloud, recommendations for separations of 3 to 6 feet may underestimate the distance, time scale, and persistence over which the cloud travels and its pathogenic payload, thereby generating an exposure range underestimated potential for a health worker. "

So what is the true maximum range of virus carrying droplets after they leave a person's body through a loud sneeze or cough? "Given the various combinations of an individual patient's physiological and environmental conditions, such as humidity and temperature, the gas cloud and its payload of pathogenic droplets of all sizes can travel from 23 to 27 feet," explains Bourouiba.

Obviously, there is a big difference between 6 feet and 27 feet, and requiring everyone to be nearly 30 feet apart when in a public place would be difficult. As we've seen in the past few weeks, some people have a hard time staying just 6 feet away from their fellow carriers of potential pathogens, making quadrupling that requirement nearly impossible. Still, if you are in a situation where you are close to a person who appears to be ill, it is good to know that a six foot gap will not necessarily protect you, and you should put more distance between yourself if possible.

