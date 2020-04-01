Coronavirus claims sources of Wayne Leader, Emmy, and Grammy winner were 52 years old – Deadline

Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger, as well as leader of the pop band Fountains of Wayne, died after contracting the coronavirus.

The 52-year-old composer was nominated for an Oscar for his title track in the 1996 Tom Hanks film. That Thing You Do. He has three Emmy

The 52-year-old pop sage had three Emmys and a Grammy in his collection, and an Oscar nomination for "That Thing That You Do", the title track of the film directed by Tom Hanks in 1996. All three Emmys and a Grammy They came for his work as a producer, engineer, and composer.

In addition to cinema, his CV includes TV (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Sesame Street), theater (Cry-Baby: The Musical) and his work with Fountains of Wayne, whose success Stacey's mom It was No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2003.

Two children survive him.