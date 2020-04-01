Coronavirus blockade is like a prison for Joe Jonas

%MINIFYHTML63c66ca2e0a87cc1ba11a7bf2251572d11% %MINIFYHTML63c66ca2e0a87cc1ba11a7bf2251572d12%

During an interview with Conan O & # 39; Brien in & # 39; Conan at Home & # 39 ;, the former actress of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; reveals how she and her singing husband respond differently to social estrangement.

Sophie Turner it is "a kind of love" to be in a coronavirus blockade with her husband Joe Jonas.

First "game of Thrones"Star, who is said to be pregnant with her first child with Joe, spoke about how she is coping during the global health crisis during an interview with Conan O & # 39; Brien in "CONAN at home".

"I love it," he replied when asked how he copes with social estrangement. "I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody, if I could stay home all day I would, so this is great for me."

Sophie added that the only time she leaves the house is to walk the couple's dog.

However, while he makes the most of the rare time with his other half, Jonas brothers star Joe is less fanatical.

"Joe and I … everything seems to be working in my favor here because Joe is a true social butterfly and I struggle to lock him up and spend time with me. It is like a prison for him, but it is great for me" she smiled.

Apparently Joe also resorted to clicking on Instagram to stay entertained during the block. But the new hobby is not so pleasant for Sophie, who joked: "(It is) very, very strong as I try to read my scripts."