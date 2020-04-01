Construction project for PawSox stadium in Worcester halted

The anticipated move of Pawtucket, R.I., Red Sox affiliate Triple A to Worcester by the start of the 2021 season may be in jeopardy.

A day after Governor Charlie Baker expanded the Massachusetts non-core business group to suspend operations until at least May 4 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Worcester suspended construction in Polar Park. Construction on the ballpark, which is slated to open as the WooSox home for the start of the 2021 season, was suspended on Wednesday, and plans to secure the site on Thursday and Friday.

"All of us with the Worcester Red Sox recognize the difficult and unusual time we are living in, and we must all recognize that the health of our community, our country and the world is paramount," say the Worcester Red Sox said in a statement. “We want nothing more than to make Polar Park a point of pride for the people of Worcester and the Commonwealth, including the many skilled construction workers who are putting their heart and soul into this stadium. We agree with our partners that a temporary outage gives our community the best opportunity to permanently contain this destructive virus. ”

It remains to be determined if the delay will prevent Polar Park from opening in time.