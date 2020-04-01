Comedian Godfrey on rapper Fredo Bang's colorful remarks: it's "self-hatred"

%MINIFYHTML6860ae39ad40da68322bf74b775e327c11% %MINIFYHTML6860ae39ad40da68322bf74b775e327c12%

Fredo BangRecent comments about not finding dark-skinned women attractive during an interview with Vlad TV made him react. Among the critics it was comical Godfrey, who intervened in the matter in a new interview on the YouTube program.

Fredo sparked controversy when he admitted that he is not attracted to anyone other than fair-skinned black women. "I really don't like dark-skinned women," said the rapper after revealing that his name fell JT since City girls in his song just because it rhymed.

"It's colorism and it's almost a kind of self-hatred," said Godfrey. "Maybe when he was growing up they would make fun of him for being dark. I know what that is. And the negativity of dark skin has been around for so long, but a lot of people are breaking that, which is great. I think dark skin is women are finally getting a little shine. "

He also revealed that he was impressed by one of Migos& # 39; music videos featuring "different full girls. Light skin, dark skin, everything was nice". Godfrey added: "Because remember that in music videos, they were always light-skinned women. They were always mestizo girls, light-skinned women. Dark-skinned women are never seen. There are many super fine things to ** dark-skinned women in all the world ".

Godfrey noted that "the Eurocentric vision of beauty is so ingrained in us," adding that even among the black community they sometimes feel that having dark skin is not a good thing. However, he applauded the "fantastic" people on social media who continue to share the awareness of being proud to be black and dark-skinned. "It's starting to see a light, a little bit," he said, though he admitted it would be difficult.

He also recalled the times when his light-skinned friends told him that they were prettier than him just because of their skin. "I mean, 'My teeth are straighter than yours, yours are a little screwed … My skin is better than yours. And to date, everyone has aged like a damn," he shared.