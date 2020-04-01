Colton Underwood talks about his sexuality, coronavirus, and more

Colton Underwood I couldn't be more grateful for the bride Cassie Randolph.
On Wednesday, the former Bachelor gave Daily pop co-host Justin Sylvester An update on their coronavirus battle. When the retired NFL player revealed that he "feels much better," he also stated that he would not recover without Randolph and his family.
"It went well, I can't say enough good things. They have helped me a lot," Underwood shared when he was quarantined at the Randolph family home in Huntington Beach. "Obviously I have been quarantined at their house throughout this period, I have been in Huntington. So without them, I don't know where I would be now. Therefore, I cannot thank them enough."
In March, the 28-year-old reality star confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. After his diagnosis, Underwood rested and was quarantined at his beloved's California family residence.
Fortunately, Randolph is a nurse and was able to provide proper care for her blonde boyfriend. According to Underwood, Cassie wore gloves and a mask when delivering supplies to her bed.
"I think getting sick and dealing with this situation has only made us stronger," Underwood added. "Cass is a great nurse and she followed all the guidelines and everything, so I can't say enough about her."
Also, Underwood said he felt "so blessed,quot; that Cassie and her family have shown no symptoms. "I definitely owe him," he joked. "For sure!"
Having published his memoirs, entitled The first timeUnderwood also opened up to Sylvester about why he wanted to share his journey. As we previously reported, The first time addresses many topics, including his path to The Bachelor, mental health, your sexuality and more.
"We have such a hyper-male community, that I was at least part of the locker room environment. Sometimes it's not 'manly' or 'not great' going to therapy or you can't talk about specific things because that's not what soccer players do, "Underwood said after confirming he is going to therapy. "For me, it was very therapeutic to write about, and I hope it helps at least one or two people."
In regards to his internal struggle for his sexuality, Underwood said that constant speculation about his personal life confused him.
"The rumors were circulating, the rumors were spreading like crazy, and I had no one to really talk to or deal with," he said. "And once you start hearing something so many times, you start to believe it."
Since he internalized this situation "for a long time," Underwood said it caused him "constant struggle."
"For me, it wasn't that much, 'I need to be this way or I need to be this way,'" Underwood said. "I just wanted tranquility, I wanted freedom, I didn't want to feel captive, and I just didn't approach it."
Well Underwood certainly covers it all in his new book. Will you collect a copy? Be sure to tell us.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
