Colton Underwood talks about his sexuality, coronavirus, and more

Colton Underwood I couldn't be more grateful for the bride Cassie Randolph.

On Wednesday, the former Bachelor gave Daily pop co-host Justin Sylvester An update on their coronavirus battle. When the retired NFL player revealed that he "feels much better," he also stated that he would not recover without Randolph and his family.

"It went well, I can't say enough good things. They have helped me a lot," Underwood shared when he was quarantined at the Randolph family home in Huntington Beach. "Obviously I have been quarantined at their house throughout this period, I have been in Huntington. So without them, I don't know where I would be now. Therefore, I cannot thank them enough."

In March, the 28-year-old reality star confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. After his diagnosis, Underwood rested and was quarantined at his beloved's California family residence.

Fortunately, Randolph is a nurse and was able to provide proper care for her blonde boyfriend. According to Underwood, Cassie wore gloves and a mask when delivering supplies to her bed.

"I think getting sick and dealing with this situation has only made us stronger," Underwood added. "Cass is a great nurse and she followed all the guidelines and everything, so I can't say enough about her."