Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph will not be moving together soon

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph met in a way that most people probably wouldn't be able to relate to as well, however, that doesn't mean they aren't going to treat their relationship in a conventional way.

The 28-year-old Bachelor student recently told Us Magazine that he and Cassie were having "conversations,quot; about an engagement. During his appearance in the Here for the right reasons Podcast, however, Underwood explained that he and Randolph decided not to move in together, for now.

As for the reason why; Colton claims that Randolph does not want to take serious action until he has finished his graduate program. The star says, in a nutshell, that Cassie is very busy with the school right now, and will be even busier once the time comes to apply for an internship.

In other words, it just isn't the right time to worry about planning a wedding, engagement party, or moving in together. As fans of The Bachelor You know, Cassie and Colton first met during season 23 of the aforementioned series.

Colton recently released a new book, The first time, which was released to the public on Tuesday, March 31.

The star stated in her memoirs that they actually parted ways in August 2019 for a time. Colton shared in his book that a lot of private information was leaked to the public, and they weren't sure how it came out.

Despite the fact that they like to keep certain aspects of their lives private, Colton claims that he and Cassie love the idea of ​​returning to reality television. The reality star added that they have had conversations about it, and it seems like a good idea. Both he and Cassie like to be in front of a camera.

Ad

In other news, Colton recently revealed that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The star went to his Instagram to explain what the symptoms were like and how he was managing it. Interestingly, Underwood shared that it was surprisingly tough for him, despite being in his 20s and in good health.



Post views:

0 0