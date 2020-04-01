Colton Underwood: & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39; helped me realize that I was not gay

Colton Underwood was a virgin when he was cast as the star of ABC in The Bachelor, but according to Underwood, he says the show helped him realize he was not gay.

"[The show taught me] that I am straight and I am very, very attracted to Cassie [Randolph] and women, but it would have been nice if it had been otherwise," he said. "I think that is the most important message I have for people."

"If someone takes some of this or is going through this, if I help a young man or young woman go through something that they are struggling with, so they know that they are not alone, then I consider booking a huge success," added Underwood. by ET.

He continued, "Even now, I keep fighting homosexual rumors when I'm with Cassie, but that's how it was for me when I was a kid in elementary and middle school," he said. "I can deal with them now … People, sometimes when they don't understand, have to go from point A to point B somehow, and that's a line they draw. That's what they do to make sense of things in your mind ".

