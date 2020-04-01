Colton Underwood: & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39; helped me realize that I was not gay

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Colton Underwood was a virgin when he was cast as the star of ABC in The Bachelor, but according to Underwood, he says the show helped him realize he was not gay.

"[The show taught me] that I am straight and I am very, very attracted to Cassie [Randolph] and women, but it would have been nice if it had been otherwise," he said. "I think that is the most important message I have for people."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here