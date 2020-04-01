Colorado Urges Automatic Extension of DACA Authorizations During Pandemic

Governor Jared Polis sent a letter on Tuesday urging the federal government to automatically extend work authorizations that will expire this year for all recipients of deferred childhood arrivals, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Obama-era policy allows eligible immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children to receive a renewable two-year authorization to study and work in the country without fear of deportation. About 15,000 "Dreamers,quot; have benefited from the program in Colorado since 2012, according to a press release from the governor's office.

"Coloradons face unprecedented challenges in their economic and social lives, and this extension would provide some necessary stability to our businesses and residents who benefit from the opportunities DACA provides," Polis wrote in a letter to the Acting Secretary of the Department. of National Security, Chad Wolf.

The governor's request comes amid concerns about immigrants gaining access to the services and information they need during a pandemic across the country.

Polis praised the federal department for using past biometric data to continue processing certain employment authorization applications due to the closure of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services offices to the public since March 18. But he asked Wolf to take him "one step further." Unemployment figures hit record highs, and universities and colleges closed campuses, leaving students unable to obtain the legal assistance they generally provide.

"These realities create difficulties for DACA beneficiaries to submit renewals in a timely manner, despite the actions they have taken so far," he wrote.