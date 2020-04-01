Colorado reports 18 additional coronavirus deaths as positive cases approach 3,000

Colorado coronavirus-related deaths increased by 18 on Tuesday when public health authorities announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state is approaching 3,000.

There have now been at least 69 deaths in the state related to COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, and 509 people hospitalized. Health officials have also reported 16 outbreaks in residential and non-hospital health centers.

El Paso and Weld counties together have seen 25 of the state's deaths, while seven people in Denver have died from the virus.

The total of 2,966 cases of the new coronavirus come from 50 of the state's 64 counties as the virus spreads to all corners of the state. Almost 17,000 people have now been screened, even when health officials say widespread testing is still needed. The state is working on massive testing, but has not yet achieved that capacity.

As hospitalizations increase, the state is looking for outside facilities in case hospitals are overwhelmed by patients. One of those locations could be the 7,200-seat Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Mike Willis, director of the state's Office of Emergency Management, said in a conference call with reporters. It did not identify any other facilities under consideration.

"There has been a significant effort to identify separate facilities to build alternative care facilities to prepare for the increase," Willis said.

Despite states taking more serious measures regarding interstate travel, Colorado is not considering closing its borders, Willis said. Several states, including Texas, are now forcing visitors from certain out-of-state locations to be quarantined, and the issue of strict border closures has been the subject of legal debate.

In a COVID-19 spread signal, health officials confirmed Tuesday that the state's top public health official, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, has been isolated after the Colorado Springs Gazette reported that her husband tested positive for the virus. earlier this month.

"Jill is working remotely right now like many people in the state are," Scott Bookman, the state's COVID-19 incident commander, said in the conference call. "She is healthy and fully committed. She will determine when to start working in person again while maintaining social distancing, as appropriate. ”