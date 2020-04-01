Colorado Legislature May Resume Regular Session After Breaking Down With Coronavirus, Supreme Court Ruling

Colorado lawmakers do not have to meet for 120 consecutive days during a declared public health emergency, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in a restricted decision Wednesday.

The regular legislative session of the General Assembly is limited to 120 days and was scheduled to conclude on May 6. However, lawmakers called for a recess during the coronavirus pandemic after Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency. They asked the Supreme Court to evaluate whether they could resume the regular session at a later date.

Although the Colorado Constitution is imprecise about whether the days should be consecutive, the General Assembly adopted rules that required them to be consecutive, except during a declared public health emergency disaster, in the opinion of Judge Monica Márquez.

