College sisters begin grocery delivery service for seniors amid coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– When Leeat Newman, 20, and Kayla, 19, came home after their college classes were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, they wanted to help the most exposed people.

With that in mind, the sisters and some friends started a group called Shopping Helpers LA. The program combines a college-age volunteer with a senior or someone who is immunocompromised to meet your grocery shopping needs, at no cost.

"We decided why not step forward," said Kayla. "It doesn't have to be a big organization that does it, we can start, two sisters in our house, making calls, spreading the word."

And word spread: fast.

The group that started with a small group of friends now has more than 300 volunteers handling more than 100 requests per day throughout the city of Los Angeles.

"They are generally very desperate," Leeat said. "They really need our help, and they are very happy to know that there is a service like ours to be able to use it."

People submit information such as their favorite stores, needed items, and when they need them over the phone or online, and volunteers follow strict sanitation guidelines: put on masks and gloves when shopping and delivering.

“We always think that it is much more important for them to leave than for us to leave and we believe that if we are the ones who give back, somehow we have a protection shield around us. Kayla said.

Once the volunteers finish shopping, they leave all the items on the front porch to avoid coming into contact with those inside. Those who ordered the groceries can pay for the items through an application, in cash or by check.

"It is incredibly gratifying to know that hundreds of people are being cared for and helped by our organization," said Leeat. "It is really remarkable."