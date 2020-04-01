Cody Simpson celebrates 6 months of dating Miley Cyrus with a sweet message!

%MINIFYHTML41a6d9e04e37232345b9ab5c6f14803211% %MINIFYHTML41a6d9e04e37232345b9ab5c6f14803212%

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have been romantically involved for just six months right now, but this time it's been truly special to them, which is why the Australian singer wanted to celebrate his half-year anniversary with a sweet post dedicated to fellow musician. It may have been released on April 1, but instead of joking around with his girlfriend, Cody actually showered Miley with love.

So is! On April 1, the couple celebrated exactly six months since their romantic relationship began and it seems that they have been really happy together.

Cody turned to his Instagram Stories to share a very special message.

Along with a photo of Miley showing off her natural beauty as she had no makeup and instead had some grain cream splattered here and there on her face, Cody wrote: '6 months with you is worth a lifetime with any other person. I love you.

The black and white photo also seemed to be sincere since Miley was smiling and looking into the distance, which is really sweet!

As fans know, Miley and Cody went public with their romance in October of last year, just weeks after Miley and Kaitlynn Carter ended their brief affair after their divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

But since they became a couple, Miley and Cody have been inseparable and have even become a big part of their family!

That being said, Cody was Miley's date at her brother's wedding in November!

As for his ex, Liam, he, too, moved in the meantime, now dating Gabriella Brooks, whom he has been seeing for a few months.

They seem pretty serious and happy together, just like Miley is with Cody, and they've been caught by paparazzi hanging out in Australia, whether it's on the beach, with their family, and in other cases too!



