CNN's Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo, brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I've tested positive. Fear, yes, as you can imagine, but better than me," Cuomo said during a live broadcast from his basement. "My concern is what I put on my family the way you would. That hurts me more than anything the virus can do."

