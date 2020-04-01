CNN's Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus

CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo, brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I've tested positive. Fear, yes, as you can imagine, but better than me," Cuomo said during a live broadcast from his basement. "My concern is what I put on my family the way you would. That hurts me more than anything the virus can do."

"So let's focus," he continued. "Let's use this example that I have it as proof that you can get it too, God forbid. We have to do everything we can to avoid getting sick. We have to do it for ourselves, our families, and those on the front lines who They are saving people like me and many of you. Together as always. That is our remedy. "

Her brother says he thinks his Chris is going to be fine.