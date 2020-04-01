CNN and MSNBC removed from Donald Trump Coronavirus briefing – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML13f0026ecfb06f9d19223dac6be5bbeb11% %MINIFYHTML13f0026ecfb06f9d19223dac6be5bbeb12%

CNN and MSNBC rejected each of the reports about President Donald Trump's coronavirus after it started with an announcement: about a new advanced narcotics operation.

Networks found him off-topic, particularly when Trump began to talk about the progress of building a wall along the southern border, a promise of a signing campaign.

CNN's John King expressed his annoyance.

"When you are a sitting president, to take you to a briefing in the midst of a pandemic, the day after the incredibly sobering news that the administration delivered to the American people yesterday is shameless and political," he said. "The President has other opportunities to do this. There are 24 hours in a day. You have all the government buildings still at your disposal.

MSNBC's Chuck Todd said, "If President Trump had important news about the coronavirus to tell us, he shouldn't have gotten over this."

Later, the networks returned to the briefing when the focus turned solely to the coronavirus crisis.

News networks have been under some pressure, including from their on-air talent, to stop covering coronavirus briefings live, arguing that they have at times taken on the rhetoric of one of the campaign protests in Trump, or that it is almost impossible to verify the president in real time. The times when CNN and MSNBC have been cut back have also had a pullback from White House officials and the Republican National Committee.

But King argued that while Trump can use his bully pulpit to his advantage in an election year, as his predecessors have, “this is different.

"This is a pandemic in which the American people are told that 100,000, perhaps 200,000 of our friends, our neighbors, our fellow citizens, could perish in their pandemic. A coronavirus working group briefing cannot be abused for other measures. "