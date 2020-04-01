Clinical Psychologist Gives Advice for Coping with Long-Term Coronavirus Shelter in Place – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) – A clinical psychologist gave advice to help people cope with the coronavirus shelter in the long term as schools and businesses in the Bay Area are closed until May due to the extended order.

With less crowded calendars and most people's lives stagnant with more time to think, clinical psychologist Dr. Mark Emerson offered this advice: allow yourself to worry only for a certain amount of time a day and then turn off that worry, get the Adequate sleep and try to connect with people during the day, especially those who live alone and who may feel even more isolated.

%MINIFYHTMLbd4b387bb7828a37203e13dd85e6746c13% %MINIFYHTMLbd4b387bb7828a37203e13dd85e6746c14%

Emerson advised people to only worry about things they can control, like staying indoors, washing their hands, and disinfecting themselves. He says don't clutter your mind with uncontrollable factors.

%MINIFYHTMLbd4b387bb7828a37203e13dd85e6746c15% %MINIFYHTMLbd4b387bb7828a37203e13dd85e6746c16%

High school senior Phaedra Hageman told KPIX that she is coping by putting her feelings into her artwork. But she does not hide the fact that she will not be able to live the exciting end of her last year, interrupted by the public health outbreak, which she says is "really disappointing and sad,quot;.

"I really wanted to go to the prom and go to my graduation and just see my friends at the end of the year," he said. But there was a positive side; She said Tuesday that she received a university acceptance letter from an art and design school.

Foothill High School art teacher Trish Fenton said she hopes her students continue to draw and express their thoughts as a way to help themselves through this difficult time.

"It's a little bit darker. And they are sad. They are actually going a little crazy, they actually miss the school and its teachers. Who would have thought?" Fenton said.