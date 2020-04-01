CIS NCIS ’tops Tuesday TV ratings,‘ FBI ’final season wins highest audience – Deadline

CBS topped Tuesday with its criminal dramas dominating the primetime audience, highlighted by the largest audience to watch. NCIS in two years and the season finale of FBI, which reached a high series in viewers.

NCIS He led the charge, holding steady with last week and earning a 1.3 in the 18-49 adult demographic and 13.43 million viewers. The momentum continued FBI (1.2, 10.81M), a crossover with his stable partner Dick Wolf Chicago P.D. That ended up serving as the finale due to the cover-up production of the coronavirus pandemic in its final episodes. The show scored a tenth in the demo.

%MINIFYHTML161e4fec2793498ee62a7d20fcdae21011% %MINIFYHTML161e4fec2793498ee62a7d20fcdae21012%

CBS wrapped their night with FBI: Most Wanted (0.9, 8.18M), which slipped into the demo after last week's crossover event. The network won the overall night by both metrics.

Elsewhere in primetime, it was fairly quiet. NBC issued a Coronavirus pandemic special news (0.6, 3.56M), while ABC's freshman drama For life (0.6, 2.38M) culminated a night of reps on the net, holding steady on the demo.

In fox Empire (0.6, 2.59M), which recently announced that it is shortening its last season due to the closure of COVID-19, fell a tenth from last week.