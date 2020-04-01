Chuck D says shooting Flavor Flav was a 'hoax' to promote new music!

It's April Fool's Day and Chuck D of Public Enemy has revealed that his highly publicized dismissal of Flavor Flav was all a hoax, to promote the group's new music.

Chuck D sat down with Talib Kweli and the People's Party podcast to talk about beef, which seemed to stem from Chuck's endorsement of the Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders. Flav then sent Chuck a cease and desist letter and before Chuck announced that the group would advance without Flav.

"Flavor doesn't know the difference between Bernie Sanders, Barry Sanders or Colonel Sanders," Chuck said, adding: "We already talked about this beforehand. Public Enemy Radio went up, his attorney sent a cease and desisted, I'm like, & # 39; Nice move. & # 39; So, publicly, I say: & # 39; Man, don't sue me again & # 39;. You're not suing me. But I can say it!

"I'm not saying it's a hoax. I'm saying the original intention was to get your attention," continued Chuck D.

So it was all just a publicity stunt to promote this:

It worked?