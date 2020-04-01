Home Entertainment Chuck D says shooting Flavor Flav was a 'hoax' to promote new...

Chuck D says shooting Flavor Flav was a 'hoax' to promote new music!

It's April Fool's Day and Chuck D of Public Enemy has revealed that his highly publicized dismissal of Flavor Flav was all a hoax, to promote the group's new music.

Chuck D sat down with Talib Kweli and the People's Party podcast to talk about beef, which seemed to stem from Chuck's endorsement of the Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders. Flav then sent Chuck a cease and desist letter and before Chuck announced that the group would advance without Flav.

