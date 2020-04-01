Chuck D admits dismissal of Flavor Flavor Flav to promote Public Enemy album

%MINIFYHTML939a5123ae2ff3d9f3f87c8a58995dc711% %MINIFYHTML939a5123ae2ff3d9f3f87c8a58995dc712%

The dispute between Chuck D and Flavor Flav is said to be a publicity stunt to draw attention to their hip-hop group as they prepare to release a new album.

Chuck D has not fired Flav flav since Public Enemy since he insisted that their enmity was just a publicity stunt to promote the group's new album.

The couple's relationship appeared to have broken last month, March 2020, with the rapper announcing that he was firing his former colleague after Flav sent a cease-and-desist letter about the use of the Public Enemy name for Chuck's concert. in support of the presidential hope of the EE. USA Bernie Sanders.

However, in an interview with Talib Kweli on the Uproxx podcast "Popular party"Recorded on March 10, the hip-hop legend said he was inspired by Orson Welles"infamous"War of words"trick and stage your fief to enhance Flav's image.

"We feel that in recent years, Flavor's stock was low," he explained. "Anyone who could shoot him could get a good shot."

Chuck added that he saw the legal letter about the Sanders concert featuring the Public Enemy Radio group spin-off act as a "good move" and they agreed to use the dispute to boost media coverage.

When asked if Flav is still on Public Enemy, he confessed that the exaggerated cannot be fired from the group.

"He can't (be fired), he's a partner," said hit maker "Fight the Power." "You can't fire partners. You just walk away from them."

Chuck later claimed that he and Flav have been working on a new Public Enemy Radio album since late February and that their relationship is "better than ever."

Flav has yet to comment on his bandmate's claims that his dismissal was organized.