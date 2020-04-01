CHSAA Spring Sports, activities suspended until April 30

The Colorado High School Activities Association extended its suspension from spring activities and sports to April 30, reflecting the state extensions announced Wednesday for school closings and the patterns of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a story posted on CHSAANow.com, "Decisions regarding the resumption of spring activities will depend on the ability of students to return to in-person instruction."

CHSAA recently extended the suspension to April 18, but suspended it until the end of the month on Wednesday after Governor Jared Polis announced that public and private schools would remain closed for in-person learning during the same period.