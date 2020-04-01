Chrissy Teigen and John Legend family photo is sure to make you smile

How sweet is this family photo?

John Legend Y Chrissy Teigen They took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of them hugging on the sofa with their children Moon (3) and Miles (1)

"Board meeting," the 41-year-old musician captioned the image.

In the post, the 34-year-old man. Lip sync battle The hostess could be seen dressed in a peach-colored floral tunic, one of the many styles in her fabulous collection, and tousling her baby's hair. Meanwhile, the two boys seemed to enjoy snacking on treats, and Legend tried to squeeze the entire team for a selfie.

"Dysfunction union," Teigen wrote in his caption.

Like many people, the family of four has distanced itself socially amid the global coronavirus pandemic. So what have they been doing to pass the time? The EGOT winner recently hosted a home concert via Instagram Live, and the cookbook author has been preparing some delicious meals. Also, they've been watching shows like Tiger king, keeping in touch with his famous friends like Ellen DeGeneres and playing with the children. The proud parents even organized a mock wedding for Luna's stuffed animals.