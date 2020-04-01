Chris Brown posts super cute clip of baby Aeko smiling while still far away amid COVID-19 pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLca78ccee62df1a80f5230c02d375c8a411% %MINIFYHTMLca78ccee62df1a80f5230c02d375c8a412%

All coronavirus, the global crisis of COVID-19 is causing some people to move away from each other and this is also the case for Chris Brown and his son Aeko. As fans know, their baby mom, Ammika Harris, and the bundle of joy are trapped in Germany in the midst of quarantine while Chris is back home, missing his baby very much.

However, at least he gets plenty of updates from Ammika, in the form of adorable photos and videos that he can't help but share on his social media platforms with his many followers.

Obviously, Chris is like any other parent, who wants to show his children whatever chance he has.

Although he would rather have little Aeko with him right now, as there is nothing he can do about it, Chris has been enjoying the photos and videos that Ammika is sending him.

That being said, Chris made sure to update his platform with a super cute new video of his son and fans can't beat how precious he is.

The four-month-old boy can be seen smiling with his small tongue sticking out as his mother, who was filming the precious moment, approaches her face. Aww …

Not only that, but you can also hear the mother tapping in the background, making the baby laugh adorably, her smile never leaving her face.

In the caption, Chris simply wrote "The Prince,quot; and also added a crown emoji to make his point very clear.

Chris and Ammika became co-parents in November when little Aeko was born and after keeping it a secret for a while, just as they had done with the pregnancy, they finally decided to introduce it to the world!

Thereafter, neither of them seemed to be able to stop when it came to showing it online to the point that Chris's Instagram now looks like a fan account dedicated to his son and daughter, Royalty.



