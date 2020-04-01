Changes in Minnesota park policy after large crowds gathered in good weather – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – With the warmer weather we've been having, cities are seeing people who don't follow social distancing rules, gathering in large groups in parks.

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MPRB) said they have received more than 100 calls from large groups gathered in parks near lakes or the river in the past two days, which were warm and sunny.

MRPB is now calling for people to stop participating in team sports like basketball, soccer, and football. The Bloomington and Edina Parks and Recreation Departments have also requested the same compliance.

At Edina, they received nine great meeting calls in the past two pleasant days.

"One of the concerns we had was the number of children we played together on our playground equipment," said Scott Neal, city manager for Edina.

On Wednesday, the Edina Parks Department put fences on all of the city's playgrounds, closing them until further notice, a city decision, not a state order.

"I think it is necessary, but it still saddens us. We are looking forward to the day that fence falls," said Tiffany McCabe, a mother in Edina.

Neal says Edina will keep her basketball courts and tennis courts open for now.

"If we do what we are asking for, I hope we don't need to (close sports courts)," Neal said.

The city of Elk River also made the decision to close its playgrounds.