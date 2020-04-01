Chance The Rapper-Hosted Quibi Series – Deadline

Quibi and MTV Studios have released the official trailer and unveiled the entire cast for the reboot of the iconic MTV mischief series, hosted and produced by Chance the Rapper.

Lil Nas X, Adam Devine, Migos, French Montana, Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae, Ty Dolla $ ign, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, and Liza Koshy round out the cast, and Scott Disick has been cast as guest host.

According to the official motto: "The MTV series that coined the cultural verb," ​​Punk'd "started a phenomenon by going where no show had ever gone before. Now Chance the Rapper, along with his baseball cap" 3 " , he's stepping into the director's chair with new laughs, new hoaxes, and new celebrity "marks" in small episodes. This time, there are no safe stars, and hidden cameras will be there to capture every second. "

The original Punk, created by Ashton Kutcher and Jason Goldberg, with Kutcher as producer and presenter, first broadcast on MTV in 2003.

Quibi also announced that three extra episodes of Punk It will be given to anyone who enters their email on Quibi.com before April 6, the date the Quibi app will launch. Quibi currently offers a free 90-day trial for a limited time to those who register before April 30.

Punk It is produced by STXtelevision in association with MTV Studios. Chance the Rapper and Jason Goldberg are executive producers.

Check out the trailer above.