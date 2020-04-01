CBSLA Partners with iHeart Radio, LA Chargers, and LAUSD to Fund "LA's Neediest Students,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

The Up News Info Television Stations properties in Los Angeles Up News Info 2, KCAL 9 and CBSN Los Angeles have partnered with iHeart radio stations in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Unified School District to present "LA Students More Needy, "a fundraiser for LAUSD students and their families struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic.

DONATE NOW: click here or text NEED to 76278

Fundraising on Thursday, April 2 will begin during the Up News Info 2 news at 6 a.m. and will be featured on all CBS2, KCAL9 and CBSN Los Angeles newscasts until 11 p.m. Throughout the day, numerous Up News Info primetime stars, daytime and syndicated series, and celebrities from the world of sports and entertainment will support the fundraiser by appearing live via Skype and FaceTime, as well as recorded messages that encourage viewers to make donations.

Eighty percent of LAUSD students live in poverty. Donations will help provide urgently needed meals and supplies, devices, digital libraries, and books and will help students continue learning.

Donations can be made by visiting CBSLA.com/give or by texting NEED at 76278. Checks made payable to the California Community Foundation, noting that the donation is to the Los Angeles Most Needy Student Fund, should be sent by Mail to: California Community Foundation, 221 S Figueroa St., Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90012.