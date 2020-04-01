Cardi B wants to feed Joe Exotic to the lions in an N-Word Rant video

%MINIFYHTML46438ae46695cf16f457617a7b987e9d11% %MINIFYHTML46438ae46695cf16f457617a7b987e9d12%

In a video that appeared online, the troublesome star can be heard lamenting, " I can't say the n word, but you can access YouTube and watch the video of any black man and they call each other the n word. & # 39;

Exotic JoeThe name has been on the internet these days, so it's not surprising that some of its past videos are popping up online. One of them was successful in the backlash, as he showed the troubled star ranting about not being able to say the N word and claimed that this is discrimination against white men.

In the video that has come online, Joe was heard saying, "What's going on in this country? It's absolutely pathetic. I can't say the n word, but you can access YouTube and watch the video of any black man and they they call each other the word n. What the hell? He continued to rant: "Is this discrimination? I'm white, I can't say the n word and they can. "

People were not so happy after watching the video, which was allegedly taken in 2015. Among them was Cardi B, who went to Twitter to call Joe: "Ooooo heeeeiiiiillllllllll naaawwww ……. Feed him to the lions right away."

Meanwhile, some were not so surprised by his tirade with a saying, "Are people really surprised that Joe Exotic is racist? There is not a single person on that show who I think has not used the n word." racist. I would be more surprised if Joe WASN'T racist. What about him who said he wasn't? There was also someone who commented: "A racist homosexual would not be the first time. It is actually the norm …"

"I don't even know who he is, but it's very telling about white kids that the only time they fight for equality is when they want an excuse to say a racial slur. Honkys will honk the horn," wrote another. "Joe says the n-word is as obvious as the fact that Carole fed her husband her cats," said another.

Joe, a self-proclaimed tiger lover, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January of this year after being convicted of paying a hitman $ 3,000 for killing Carole Baskin, an animal activist who runs a sanctuary called Big Cat Rescue in Tampa. , Fla. Joe was fighting with Carole, who publicly criticized him for killing five of his tigers, raising them and selling lemurs, and more in hopes of making a profit. According to prosecutors, Joe tried to silence Carole by hiring a hitman.