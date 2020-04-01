Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom misses fans, wants to "end the season with a champion,quot;

Life looks a little different right now for Nicklas Backstrom.

Under normal circumstances, the Washington Capitals forward would find himself on the track preparing for a deep playoff career at this time of year. With the COVID-19 pandemic halting the NHL season, he is spending more time at home with his newly extended family, as his fiancée, Liza, a few days ago gave birth to the couple's third child.

"You obviously miss playing, in front of the fans," Backstrom said in a video call with reporters on Wednesday. "You miss hanging out with the guys in the locker room. I think that's a big part of why you're in sports or team sports: competing, playing with each other, traveling to away games, home games, everything It is quite difficult. But at the same time, I think we are sitting in the same boat here and you also spend quality time with your family and many activities. You know it will improve and we will all return to normal life soon. "

Anyone can guess whether the NHL will return to work soon or not. Speculation has grown that the NHL may resume during the summer, but whether the patterns of social distancing will be lifted or not is still unknown.

"We are pretty close to the playoffs," said Backstrom. "Obviously you want to end the season with a champion. That doesn't change anything. Whether we play in mid-summer, you want to. If you want, you can have a champion this year, that's for sure."

Capitals were in a prime spot to win their second Stanley Cup in three years. As the veteran forward pointed out, he liked the team's chances this year despite his 4-3-3 record in his last 10 games. The Capitals were sitting first in the Metropolitan Division, one point ahead of the Voladores in qualifying, when it all stopped on March 12.

"Looking back, when we got here that morning, I think we all knew the game was going to be canceled," he said as the team set its sights on its fifth straight division title. "We were starting to hear about it, the government started closing things down. Basically we were waiting for the NHL to make an announcement and the NBA had done it before, so we knew it was going to happen."

"It was weird. You're going to come a game day and you're trying to prepare yourself, but at the same time we thought, 'Is there going to be a game? What's going on? Are we going to play without fans?' weird day. And then after that it was "All right, go home. See you later. "So, it was kind of awkward back then, but at the same time, now we know why."

The discomfort can continue.

Backstrom, who was skating in his thirteenth NHL season and had posted 54 points (12 goals, 42 assists) in 61 games, hopes the NHL can return. If they do, I'd prefer a small training ground and at least a few exhibition games before jumping into the playoffs, with fans.

"It would be really difficult to play without the fans because they are everything to us and without the fans, the atmosphere they bring, I think it would be really difficult," he said. "Looking at it anyway, if we can get it." I started playing hockey on TV … I've been watching TV channels these days and there is absolutely nothing, just old games, the first few days are fun but it gets boring after a while so you want to play and want to go back to work like everyone else, but it would be really difficult to play without fans. "