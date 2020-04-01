Callum Hudson-Odoi on overcoming the coronavirus and the fight for Euro 2020 England spot | Football news





Callum Hudson-Odoi had mild coronavirus symptoms last month but now feels "perfect,quot;

Callum Hudson-Odoi is eager to return to play after battling the coronavirus and is already aiming for a spot on the England team for the postponed Euro 2020 Championship.

%MINIFYHTML25d8f250a93ce328328a73bb934684b411% %MINIFYHTML25d8f250a93ce328328a73bb934684b412%

The Chelsea winger received a positive diagnosis of coronavirus in March, becoming the first Premier League player to contract the virus.

After suffering only mild symptoms, Hudson-Odoi was quick to reassure fans that he was getting better, and says that after three weeks off at home, after the widespread shutdown of football, he was back in top form.

Speaking to the Chelsea official website, Hudson-Odoi said: "I feel perfect. I had the virus that has been removed now. I feel completely fine, I feel fit, so I feel fine and everything is fine."

The Chelsea winger thanked those who sent messages of support after his coronavirus diagnosis.

"I had it (coronavirus) three weeks ago, I think, on a Monday when I felt a little warm. The next day I was back to normal. I thought it was just a matter of lower temperature, but obviously it wasn't.

"Everyone has been asking me how I have been, what a class of them has been."

"It was very warm and a good feeling knowing that you have your teammates behind you, supporting you and making sure you feel good and cheer up."

The 19-year-old is excited to make up for lost time on the field, but has urged soccer fans to be patient and follow government guidelines on social distancing.

Appearances – 29 Objectives – 1 Shooting – 29 Assists – 5

"Everything is happening very fast and I didn't know that this virus would be so important and so big in the world and it would affect so many people," he said.

"Everyone should be careful and judge things as they go, and hopefully the virus will go away soon and everyone will return to normal."

"I want football to come back as soon as possible, I would like it to come back today if I could, but this thing (pandemic) is growing and will continue to grow, so we want everyone to stay safe and stay well.

"We want to be outside playing soccer and we want to enjoy what we are doing and we want the fans to enjoy everything with us."

Hudson-Odoi made its debut in England in March last year

The shutdown of football interrupted another promising season for Hudson-Odoi that had included three goals in 25 appearances for the Blues.

When the game resumes, Hudson-Odoi has his sights set on impressing England boss Gareth Southgate and earning a place in Euro 2020, which was postponed until 2021.

"For me it is an opportunity to show again and continue to do my best to have the opportunity to go to the Euros," he said.

"The euro is a huge thing and I have great confidence in myself and I look forward to joining the team."

"I just want to make sure I keep putting pressure on myself in every game and every minute and making sure I keep trying to score goals and make assists and keep trying to help the team as much as possible to get what we want, which is a trophy at the end of the day."