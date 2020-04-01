California schools will not reopen this academic year; 774 coronavirus patients in state ICUs – Up News Info Los Angeles

– California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed Wednesday that public schools will not reopen this academic year.

The announcement, which was made at an afternoon briefing, reaffirmed the notion that state superintendent Tony Thurmond had made on Tuesday.

"It seems, I think, obvious, that we should not prepare to bring our children back to the school environment," Newsom said.

Newsom, however, emphasized that all schools would continue online classes.

To ensure that all students have access to online learning, Newsom announced that it has reached an agreement with Google to install at least 100,000 WiFi access points across the state. Google will also deliver thousands of free Google Chromebooks to students. Wifi access will be available for free for a minimum of three months.

Meanwhile, Newsom reported that there are currently 774 ICU bed coronavirus patients across the state, a staggering 16 percent increase from the previous day.

Newsom also revealed that at least 8,155 people in California tested positive for the disease.

