California owes Motion Picture Home, other Hollywood entities in forgotten funds – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML40cbc147c62b6c0b7d0f23592f4e324611% %MINIFYHTML40cbc147c62b6c0b7d0f23592f4e324612%

EXCLUSIVE: At a time when every segment of our industry is struggling with layoffs and licenses due to the coronavirus pandemic, the $ 9.3 billion owed to many in a California Unclaimed Property fund could come in handy.

The State of California owes the Film and Television Fund $ 24,025, money the MPTF could use right now to assist the suddenly unemployed industry workforce, while it itself faces the first outbreak of COVID-19. at her specialized nursing center in Forest Hills.

%MINIFYHTML40cbc147c62b6c0b7d0f23592f4e324613% %MINIFYHTML40cbc147c62b6c0b7d0f23592f4e324614%

The money owed is part of the State Comptroller's $ 9.3 billion Unclaimed Property fund, which includes some 48 million separate accounts. Money withheld in more than 100 MPTF accounts includes forgotten checks, savings accounts, dividends, accounts payable, and commissions that were turned over to the state after being dormant in banks for more than three years. The eight largest MPTF accounts have more than $ 16,000.

%MINIFYHTML40cbc147c62b6c0b7d0f23592f4e324615% %MINIFYHTML40cbc147c62b6c0b7d0f23592f4e324616% Related story First Coronavirus Positive MPTF Nursing Home Retirement Tests; Two others showing symptoms

"The Comptroller is safeguarding millions of unclaimed properties for Californians," Jennifer Hanson, press secretary for State Comptroller Betty Yee, told Deadline. “From an account that was inactive for too long, to a final paycheck that was never cashed, people must verify if any of those properties belong to them. In difficult times, even a small find could make a big difference. "

Because accounts can be spread across multiple (and often incorrect) versions of a company name, it can be difficult to locate them in the Controller's search database. The unclaimed funds from the MPTF are listed in 13 different permutations of the Motion Picture & Television Fund, including those with and without ampersand, and one under MPRF, the acronym for Motion Picture Relief Fund, which was the fund's name when it was founded in 1921 .

"We have property advocates to help groups locate various properties," said Hanson. "They are here to help."

Businesses can obtain assistance locating and requesting unclaimed funds here.

Many of the industry's other charities and nonprofits also have money in the Unclaimed Property fund, collecting dust, and no interest. Among them:

• Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation has an uncollected cashier's check for $ 1,000

• The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation (mistakenly identified in the search database as Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation) owes $ 2,702 in dividends.

• The Sundance Institute has $ 5,000 in accounts receivable

• Women In Film owes more than $ 4,000

• The Entertainment Industry Foundation owes $ 3,000

• The NAACP Image Awards owes $ 2,500.

• The Mary Pickford Foundation owes $ 1,500.

• The American Film Institute owes $ 1,350.

• The Actors Fund is owed $ 228

• The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is owed $ 750

• The Motion Picture Association is owed $ 5,400

• More than $ 1,000 is owed to the Television Academy

• The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences owes more than $ 1,600.

Many of Hollywood's unions and unions are also owed money that they could use now, as they offer dues relief to their members during the closure of the industry coronavirus.

SAG-AFTRA is owed more than $ 100,000, including an uncollected cashier's check for $ 26,139. More than $ 5,000 is owed to the union's health and pension plans. SAG-AFTRA has more than 300 accounts, but none under the SAG-AFTRA name. They are listed as SAG, or AFTRA, or SAGAFTRA without the script, or the Screen Actors Guild.

To get an idea of ​​how long some of this money has gone unclaimed, the Screen Extras Guild, which no longer exists, which the old Screen Actors Guild absorbed in 1992, still owes you $ 2,088, money that now legitimately belongs to SAG- AFTRA and its members. And the pre-merger AFTRA pension and welfare fund is still owed more than $ 5,000. AFTRA and SAG merged in 2012.

Other industry unions owed money include:

• WGA, over $ 30,000

• American Federation of Musicians, over $ 8,000

• DGA, more than $ 5,000

• Capital of actors, $ 700

Several IATSE locations also receive money. The IATSE Local 857 Welfare Trust Fund, which represents Los Angeles treasurers and ticket sellers, is owed $ 2,586. IATSE Local 16 in San Francisco has an account with $ 3,033; another with $ 1,200, and his health and wellness fund owes $ 1,500.

Here in Los Angeles, Stagehands Local 33's pension plan has a $ 1,076 settlement that has been uncollected for at least three years. The IATSE National Health and Welfare Fund has four accounts for a total of $ 1,576.

Networks, studios and top talent agencies are also owed money. The Up News Info found $ 8,500 in one Walt Disney Company account and $ 7,000 in another. Disney has more than 100 separate accounts, some for as little as 2 cents, but many with hundreds and thousands of dollars. UTA has $ 12,000 in uncollected vendor checks and a $ 900 unrefunded cashier's check.

Sony Pictures Entertainment has around 50 accounts, mostly small, but one containing 623 Trans World Entertainment shares, which has not been redeemed for at least three years. Three years ago, the stock was worth $ 21,182 to $ 34 per share. Today they are worth 1/10 of that at $ 3.40 a share.

Major charitable and non-profit organizations such as UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders, World Vision, Catholic Relief Services, United Way, March of Dimes, City of Hope, GLADD, Planned Parenthood, American Red Cross, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Habitat Tens of thousands of dollars are owed to humanity, and to the Natural Resources Defense Council, which in these historical times could be used.

The state also has money for millions of people: There are 308,682 separate accounts just for people named Smith. Most are in small amounts, some just pennies, leftover refunds, and the like. This reporter is owed $ 40, but the Comptroller's office has a $ 10,000 cashier's check for director Steven Spielberg.

Click here to see if the Controller has money in your name.