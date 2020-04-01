California now tracks number of hospitalized patients to measure coronavirus spread – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – As California faces an increasing number of coronavirus cases, state leaders and health officials increasingly focus on a different metric. They are using the number of people who come to the hospital.

"The number of hospitalizations, the 13% percentage increase, the intensive care units 10%," explained California Governor Gavin Newsom. "That is in line with some of our models."

For the second day in a row, the governor focused on those specific numbers.

"I think we want to see basically the things that we can count on with some consistency," says UC Berkeley epidemiologist Art Reingold. "One of them is death, and one of them is hospitalizations."

Reingold says the test results everyone has been following tells only part of the story. When it comes to how many people are infected, the virus itself is probably a more reliable indicator. This is because the percentage of people who do get really sick is relatively constant.

"Everything else, the number of positive people, is really subject to the amount of testing that is done, so these are really difficult numbers to interpret," Reingold says of the numbers. "We believe hospitalizations are a better indicator, yes."

But the positive test results give some evidence of its spread, and that's where there's some reason for cautious and early optimism in the Bay Area.

The number of new cases reported Tuesday in Santa Clara County was 30. In San Francisco, the number was 23. But in Los Angeles, there were 548 new confirmed cases, an increase of more than 20 percent in just one day.

"California, like other states, is still dealing with a substantial problem," says Reingold. "We still need healthcare providers and healthcare provider teams to protect them."

With Los Angeles covering more than half of the new cases, Governor Newsom called California a "nation state." Its population is so large and its size is so vast that there could be two divergent coronavirus outbreaks.