Buccaneers' Chris Godwin has a simple reason to give Tom Brady the No. 12 jersey

New team, same number. Tom Brady won't have to change his jersey number when he suits up for the Buccaneers next season.

The quarterback, who has spent the past 20 seasons with the Patriots wearing the No. 12, signed with Tampa Bay two weeks ago. The only problem? His 12th jersey has already been taken by wide receiver Chris Godwin.

At first Godwin thought he could keep his number.

"Obviously, if (Brady) doesn't want it or isn't making a big deal about it, I'm definitely going to stick with it," Godwin said earlier this month in an interview posted on the team's official website. "But we'll see how that goes. I think just out of respect for what he has done, what he has accomplished, the kind of career he has forged himself … you have to lean in that direction, you know?"

Godwin has used 12 since high school, and frequently uses the "TwelfthAve,quot; and "12szn,quot; hashtags in his social media posts.

When a player signs with a new team and their old jersey number is already taken, there is often a negotiation between those two players with gifts or money exchanged, but Brady and Godwin struck a deal for free, according to the team.

The answer you were waiting for … Tom Brady: 1⃣2⃣ Chris Godwin: 1⃣4⃣ – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2020

The Bucs tweeted the official number change Tuesday and revealed that Godwin would change to number 14.

Godwin celebrated the number swap with an altered Instagram image of him hugging his new quarterback.

Brady later responded to the post: "Much appreciated, very grateful, humiliated, and ready to work!"

And when asked why he gave up his free jersey number, Godwin had a simple answer, according to ESPN: "He is the GOAT."