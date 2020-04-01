Brother will show what it is to have coronavirus: Up News Info

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his brother Chris did a "brave and brave thing" by continuing to do his CNN show even after learning of his coronavirus diagnosis.

"Pop would be proud," Cuomo said in his daily briefing for journalists. "I love you little brother".

On Tuesday Chris Cuomo announced that he tested positive for covid-19, but would continue to do his show, Cuomo Prime Time, from the basement of his house, where he is in quarantine.

The governor said that although he believes his brother will be fine, the situation is "terrifying."

"It scared me, and I deal with all kinds of things, and I've seen all kinds of things," he said. "Why? Because we are talking about my brother. This is my best friend."

He said it is "terrifying on a fundamental level" because "there is nothing I can do."

"The doctors can't tell me anything, and Tony Fauci can't tell me anything, because nobody really knows," he added. "This situation is the same situation for everyone."

He said that by doing his CNN show, his brother will be able to "show the country what it's like to have coronaviruses."

The Cuomos are the children of Mario Cuomo, who was Governor of New York from 1983 to 1994.

Chris Cuomo has also continued to make his SiriusXM program, which airs on the POTUS channel.