Brooklyn Nine-Nine brings together 3 generations of peraltas

Time to triple the Peraltas in Brooklyn nine nine.

This week's episode brings together future father Jake (Andy Samberg) not only with his father (Bradley Whitford) but also his grandfather (Martin Mull), but it's obviously not the happy reunion Jake might be dreaming about. In fact, it is a disaster.

However, disappointed that Jake was with his own father, his grandfather could be worse, but Jake may have found a way for them to connect with each other, and you can see him in the exclusive clip above, as the two older men were They realize how they loved playing together, especially when the neighbor boy fell off his bike and broke his arm so much that the bone was sticking out. That memory reminds them again that they saw someone fall and saw another bone, and it is as if they had never fought.

"Okay, well, you guys are monsters, but this is going great!" Jake says.

However, is it?