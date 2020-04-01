Broadway star Nick Cordero collapses from possible coronavirus infection

Instagram

The actor who stars in & # 39; Waitress & # 39; and & # 39; Rock of Ages & # 39; He was rushed to the hospital after falling unconscious after a battle with symptoms similar to pneumonia.

Up News Info –

Tony Award nominated Broadway star Nick Cordero He is fighting for his life in an intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital as doctors await the results of his COVID-19 test.

The Canadian actor, who starred in "Bullets on Broadway"In 2014 the hit musical of last year"Waitress", he is currently unconscious at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and his wife, Amanda Kloots, he pleads with fans to pray for him.

%MINIFYHTML43efd18c056981e8c1412d0046cfd78d11% %MINIFYHTML43efd18c056981e8c1412d0046cfd78d12%

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday April 1, 2020, Amanda posted a sweet black and white photo of Nick holding her nine-month-old son, Elvis, and wrote, "My sweet husband needs your prayers please. Nick has been sick for One time what we were told last week was pneumonia. Unfortunately we believe it was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to find out if this is really COVID. "

<br />

"He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so that his body can get enough oxygen. We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is under the best care."

Amanda also revealed that she has been banned from visiting her husband because of the coronavirus blockade, but notes that she and her son are in good health.

He concluded his post by writing: "Thanks to all who have been helping us so far, you know who you are and you are all angels (sic)."

The 41-year-old actor most recently appeared on stage in a Hollywood music production. "Rock of Ages", which was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.