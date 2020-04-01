Brittany Taylor of Love & Hiphop Beat Up on IG Live; Tommie Lee posts video!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Love & Hiphop star Brittany Taylor was badly beaten last night on IG Live. And the incident happened at the home of her co-star Tommie Lee, MTO News found out.

Here is the video of the fight: the warning contains violence

Brittany went to Tommie's house for a "quarantine party," and ended up being hit and thrown by an extremely large woman.

And while Brittney was being beaten, her co-star Tommie was recording her and broadcasting her live to her thousands of fans.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here