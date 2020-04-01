Brittany Taylor of Love & Hiphop Beat Up on IG Live; Tommie Lee posts video!

Love & Hiphop star Brittany Taylor was badly beaten last night on IG Live. And the incident happened at the home of her co-star Tommie Lee, MTO News found out.

Here is the video of the fight: the warning contains violence

Brittany went to Tommie's house for a "quarantine party," and ended up being hit and thrown by an extremely large woman.

And while Brittney was being beaten, her co-star Tommie was recording her and broadcasting her live to her thousands of fans.

In the video, the big girl seems to knock Brittney unconscious. Brittany was seen lying motionless on the floor. Finally, the reality star regained consciousness and began to fight the big girl.

But she lost a lot. The big girl dragged her all over Tommie's house.

