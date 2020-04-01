Blogger Jason Lee Under Fire by Fat Shaming Lizzo and Tyra Banks

%MINIFYHTML12580ad3163de9c98ee2c030c1e63cdd11% %MINIFYHTML12580ad3163de9c98ee2c030c1e63cdd12%

The radio personality calls the presenter of & # 39; America & # 39; s Next Top Model & # 39; for & # 39; begin to look like Lizzo & # 39 ;, but when he reminds him of his own weight, he claims that he & # 39; s thick and juicy & # 39 ;.

Blogger Jason Lee has come under fire for fat embarrassment Lizzo Y Tyra banks. The radio host, known for his controversial comments, angered people after comparing the two women for their weight in a live broadcast with transgender artist Ts Madison, also known as Maddie.

During their conversation, the topic of Tyra was discussed. "… I saw her a couple of weeks ago. She's starting to look like Lizzo," Jason started to say about the supermodel. Disagreeing with him, Madison replied, "Tyra Banks is fine as hell. What are you talking about? Lizzo is fine as hell."

Jason made his point clear when he doubled over, "Okay? Oh, I thought you said fat." Madison wasn't having it, saying to her friend, "Don't do that! Don't do that, because we're both fat now. You and I are fat. Lizzo is fat, so we're fine."

But Jason refused to be called fat and insisted: "I am thick and juicy."

Watching his video chat, people soon turned to Twitter to criticize Jason for his comments on Lizzo and Tyra. "He really tried this. I hate to see him," said one person on the radio personality, who also runs the Hollywood Unlocked news platform.

Another compared him to celebrity blogger Pérez Hilton, "Jason continues to treat people. He is basicag (sic) this generation of Pérez Hilton." A third user commented: "I am puzzled (sic) why someone pays any attention to him. We have to stop giving platforms trolls".

"Jason Lee is trash, he has been trash and he will always be trash. He has allowed his celebrity affiliations and the photos he received for a kiss to lead him to believe that he is invincible and £ 180," said one person. Someone else mentioned the fact that Lizzo spread kindness in the midst of the coronavirus crisis by buying meals for medical workers who work overtime, while Jason spread hatred and negativity.

Others applauded Madison for shutting down Jason. One of them wrote: "Jason Lee does not deserve to have a platform. He is a hateful and vile person. It is very sad to see Lizzo receive so much hatred. She does not do it at all. I'm glad TS Madison closed it quickly."

"Jason Lee really embarrassed Lizzo. The irony added another. Good for TS Madison for marking him. Sir, you're fat too. He needs to stick to all the Instagram sharing he craves in Los Angeles," read another comment on Twitter. .