Blink-182 invites fans to quarantine Coronavirus to be part of the & # 39; Happy Days & # 39; music video

Mark Hoppus and his bandmates are encouraging those trapped in their home in the midst of the pandemic to submit a video that chronicles how they spend their social distance time indoors.

The members of Blink-182 They have invited self-isolated fans to be part of their latest music video.

The group asked followers to help them promote "Happy Days" by posting a statement on Twitter on Tuesday (March 31), encouraging those trapped in their home amid the coronavirus pandemic to submit a video narrating how they spend their time inside.

"Are you trapped at home?" the declaration of Mark Hoppus and his bandmates read. "This is an unprecedented moment that makes everyone wish they had happy days, so we had an idea. Let's make a music video to show how their time of social estrangement is happening. Show us what you're doing: singing, cooking, excessive washing of hands, try TikTok dances – we want to see it all! "

The band will select their favorite videos and present them in the next "Happy Days" video.