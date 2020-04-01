Blac Chyna is pregnant – We have the first photos of Baby Bump!

In February Blac Chyna posted photos of an apparent sonogram and announced to the world that she is pregnant. At that time people did not believe that she was telling the truth.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, MTO News can reveal that Chyna is indeed pregnant. The beautiful social media star unveiled her new baby hit last night on Snapchat.

(see video above)

Chyna made the initial announcement in mid-February, when she quickly posted and then removed a pregnancy announcement with an ultrasound photo. Blac Chyna reportedly shared some happy news with fans on social media Tuesday, posting an ultrasound image titled "Blessed 2020."