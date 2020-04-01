Blac Chyna debuts her tummy on Snapchat after debunking pregnancy rumors

Instagram

The founder of Lashed Makeup fuels speculation about the pregnancy a month after she published and removed an ultrasound image, which she claimed belonged to someone else.

Blac Chyna She is apparently pregnant, a month after she closed speculation that she was having bread in the oven. The 31-year-old model fueled pregnancy rumors after she showed an apparent bump in her new Snapchat video.

On Tuesday March 31, the founder of Lashed by Blac Chyna casually revealed his bare belly, which is adorned with his massive tattoo, as he walked. It's unclear if he did it intentionally or if the camera accidentally shot from the wrong angle, but he hasn't addressed the alleged baby bump in the video.

Meanwhile, people were wondering who might be the father of Blac's third unborn baby. Someone on the Internet has speculated that she may be pregnant with the son of a Nigerian billionaire named Ray.

The two sparked dating rumors when they went on vacation together to Dubai last month. The wealthy businessman was said to have paid for his airfare and his hotel during his stay in the Arab nation. As documented in their respective Instagram accounts, they were seen going to the zoo, to dinner, and to the club together.

It is unclear when Blac started seeing Ray, who goes through hushpuppi on Instagram, and if they are still together now.

At the beginning of the same month, the ex-girlfriend of Tyga Y Rob Kardashian sparked speculation about the pregnancy when she posted an ultrasound image in her Instagram Stories, before deleting it. He then republished it and claimed it belongs to YouTube personality Goar Avetisyan. The slut from the music video congratulated Goar while adding in the caption "Blessed 2020."

Blac is already the mother of two children. She shares a son, King Cairo, with her former Tyga, and a daughter, Dream Kardashian, with Kim KardashianRob's brother. Blac and Rob have been embroiled in a long and unpleasant legal battle for the custody of their son.