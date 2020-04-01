Bishop T.D. Jakes prays for the United States on MSNBC as the coronavirus pandemic causes more people to have faith in God

%MINIFYHTML7e4335c7526bcd4b0aa093cb2c31bd4311% %MINIFYHTML7e4335c7526bcd4b0aa093cb2c31bd4312%

Bishop T.D. Jakes appeared on MSNBC on Monday March 30, 2020, and something unusual happened. During the show, MSNBC host Craig Melvin asked Bishop T.D. Jakes who prayed for the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic. T.D. Jakes wasted no time and immediately closed his eyes and began guiding the audience to a prayer of protection. It is interesting to note that for many years, Americans have drifted away from the church and more people have reported that they do not subscribe to any particular religion. Although studies and data have not yet arrived, it appears that the Coronavirus pandemic is drawing people closer to their faith and that they are turning to God in this crisis.

The most surprising thing about T.D. Jakes is that he prayed in the name of Jesus Christ, followed by Craig Melvin responding in agreement, "Amen."

"For people who couldn't make it to church yesterday, I've never done this on air. Can you lead us in prayer for 30 seconds?

Bishop T.D. Jakes said the following prayer, live in the air.

“Our Father and our God, we bow our heads towards you with humility, understanding that we are not competent by ourselves to handle this type of global calamity. We wait for you, Lord, so that you are the source, the strength, the help, the light that we need. Strengthen our first responders, strengthen even our transmission people, strengthen all whose lives have been devastated and disturbed, and give us the peace that passes all understanding. In the name of Christ we pray, Amen. "

You can watch videos of how T.D. Jakes led the prayer on MSNBC below.

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc worldwide, and there are currently more than 900,000 confirmed cases worldwide and approximately 200,000 in the United States. The death toll in the world is 45,371, but some believe that China may not be telling the truth about its death toll.

How do you feel about God and the coronavirus? Do you think you are turning more to faith during these difficult times? Were you surprised to see T.D. Jakes praying on MSNBC?



